How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks shot 40.8% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 44.6% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
- UL Monroe compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot over 44.6% from the field.
- The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 109th.
- The Warhawks put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- UL Monroe went 8-3 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, UL Monroe scored 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).
- At home, the Warhawks conceded 64.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.4.
- At home, UL Monroe drained 8 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (7.6). UL Monroe's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (35%).
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Houston
|L 84-31
|Fertitta Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|W 74-64
|McGuirk Arena
|11/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
