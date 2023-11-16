The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) go up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-9.5) 137.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-10.5) 139.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

UL Monroe put together a 12-14-0 record against the spread last season.

The Warhawks covered the spread four times last year (4-7 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana Tech covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Bulldogs games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.