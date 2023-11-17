Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Christian Academy at Providence Classical Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
