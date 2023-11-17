Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Franklin High School at Logansport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Logansport, LA

Logansport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

DeRidder High School at North DeSoto High School