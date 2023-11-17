Grambling vs. Delaware State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Grambling Tigers (1-0) will meet the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Grambling vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Grambling Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)
- Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Grambling vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grambling Rank
|Grambling AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|248th
|69.0
|Points Scored
|64.6
|336th
|15th
|62.2
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|349th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
