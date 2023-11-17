Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Jones put up 19 points, four assists, five steals and two blocks in a 131-110 win versus the Mavericks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Over 2.5 (+130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-161)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 112.5 points per game last year made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Nuggets conceded 40.8 rebounds on average last year, best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets allowed 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Nuggets were third in the NBA in that category.

Herbert Jones vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 31 4 2 2 0 0 2

