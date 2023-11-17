Frost Bank Center is where the Sacramento Kings (6-4) and San Antonio Spurs (3-8) will go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis and Devin Vassell are players to watch for the Kings and Spurs, respectively.

How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Lakers on Wednesday, 125-110. Their high scorer was Sabonis with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 29 16 7 3 1 1 Kevin Huerter 28 4 7 2 0 6 De'Aaron Fox 28 5 5 4 0 3

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their previous game to the Thunder, 123-87, on Tuesday. Zach Collins led the way with 13 points, and also had eight boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 13 8 1 0 0 1 Julian Champagnie 13 3 3 4 3 3 Devin Vassell 12 3 4 2 1 1

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and 15 boards per contest.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 16 points, 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Harrison Barnes' numbers on the season are 17 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Malik Monk's numbers for the season are 13.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 boards per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 26.9% from the field and 23.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 23.1% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

Vassell's averages on the season are 20.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 55% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson's numbers for the season are 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Spurs get 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists per game from Collins.

The Spurs receive 9 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 4.3 boards and 6 assists.

