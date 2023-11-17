If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lafayette Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Southside High School at Airline High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Bossier City, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.