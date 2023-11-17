Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Livingston Parish, Louisiana today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinder High School at Doyle High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jennings, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
