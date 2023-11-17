Friday's game between the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) and the LSU Tigers (1-2) at TD Arena has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with North Texas securing the victory. Game time is at 11:30 AM on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LSU vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LSU vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 73, LSU 68

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-5.1)

North Texas (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LSU Performance Insights

With 67.6 points scored per game and 70.7 points conceded last year, LSU was 283rd in the country offensively and 199th on defense.

The Tigers were 192nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.5) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5) last season.

Last season LSU was ranked 237th in college basketball in assists with 12.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers were 200th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.2) last season. They were 259th in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

Defensively, LSU was 277th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.0 last year. It was 223rd in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.3%.

LSU took 38.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.1% of LSU's buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.9% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.