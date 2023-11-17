The LSU Tigers (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at University Center (LA). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

LSU vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 82.3 points per game last year were 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed to opponents.

LSU had an 18-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.1 points.

Last year, the Lions scored 62.1 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers gave up.

SE Louisiana had a 16-1 record last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.

The Lions made 32.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).

The Tigers shot 46.4% from the field, four% lower than the 50.4% the Lions' opponents shot last season.

