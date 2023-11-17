How to Watch the LSU vs. SE Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at University Center (LA). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
LSU vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 82.3 points per game last year were 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed to opponents.
- LSU had an 18-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.1 points.
- Last year, the Lions scored 62.1 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers gave up.
- SE Louisiana had a 16-1 record last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.
- The Lions made 32.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).
- The Tigers shot 46.4% from the field, four% lower than the 50.4% the Lions' opponents shot last season.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 112-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 109-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/14/2023
|Kent State
|W 109-79
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/17/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/20/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/24/2023
|Niagara
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
