The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) face the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Nicholls State went 15-3 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cougars finished 72nd.

The Colonels scored an average of 75.6 points per game last year, only 4.3 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars allowed.

Nicholls State went 12-5 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 on the road.

At home, the Colonels conceded 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 80.2.

Beyond the arc, Nicholls State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.

