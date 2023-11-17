Friday's game that pits the Northwestern State Demons (1-3) against the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) at UNF Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-77 in favor of Northwestern State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern State 78, North Florida 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern State (-0.8)

Northwestern State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

Northwestern State Performance Insights

Northwestern State was 109th in the country last year with 74.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 240th with 72.1 points allowed per contest.

With 30.1 rebounds per game, the Demons were 270th in the nation. They allowed 31.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 206th in college basketball.

Northwestern State dished out 12.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 211th in the nation.

The Demons ranked 104th in the country with 11.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 37th with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Demons sank 8.4 threes per game (66th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 36.1% shooting percentage (75th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Northwestern State was 51st in college basketball with 6.2 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 137th with a 33.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Northwestern State attempted 38 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62% of the shots it attempted (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.3 treys per contest, which were 38% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).

