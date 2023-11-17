The North Florida Ospreys (2-2) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-3) take the floor at UNF Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Demons Betting Records & Stats

In Northwestern State's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

The Demons had 17 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Northwestern State's .567 ATS win percentage (17-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than North Florida's .519 mark (14-13-0 ATS Record).

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Florida 76.2 150.8 77.6 149.7 147.8 Northwestern State 74.6 150.8 72.1 149.7 143.3

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons' 74.6 points per game last year were only three fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 77.6 points last season, Northwestern State went 10-2 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Florida 14-13-0 15-12-0 Northwestern State 17-13-0 17-13-0

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Florida Northwestern State 11-2 Home Record 10-3 3-14 Away Record 10-7 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

