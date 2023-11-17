Pelicans vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (9-2) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Nuggets matchup.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|223.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|224.5
|-200
|+168
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +90 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are allowing 106.3 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA.
- The Pelicans have a -50 scoring differential, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 111.1 points per game, 19th in the league, and are giving up 115.6 per outing to rank 20th in the NBA.
- The two teams combine to score 225.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams together surrender 221.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
Pelicans and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Nuggets
|+475
|+225
|-
