Friday's contest that pits the LSU Tigers (3-1) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) at University Center (LA) has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Lions came out on top in their most recent outing 90-30 against Southern University at New Orleans on Tuesday.

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 74, SE Louisiana 67

SE Louisiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions put up 62.1 points per game (240th in college basketball) last season while giving up 55.8 per contest (18th in college basketball). They had a +194 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

In conference tilts, SE Louisiana averaged fewer points per contest (61.1) than its season average (62.1).

When playing at home, the Lions posted 11.2 more points per game last season (68.6) than they did away from home (57.4).

Defensively SE Louisiana was better at home last season, surrendering 48.1 points per game, compared to 61.1 in road games.

