The LSU Tigers (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at University Center (LA). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 82.3 points per game last year were 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed to opponents.

LSU went 18-0 last season when giving up fewer than 62.1 points.

Last year, the Lions averaged 62.1 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers gave up.

When SE Louisiana totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 16-1.

The Lions shot 32.5% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 36.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot at a 46.4% rate from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points less than the 50.4% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Schedule