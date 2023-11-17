The Southern Jaguars (0-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Southern vs. Miami (FL) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 57.5 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes allowed.

Southern went 15-6 last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Last year, the Hurricanes recorded 9.3 more points per game (69.6) than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).

When Miami (FL) totaled more than 60.3 points last season, it went 16-8.

The Hurricanes shot 40.8% from the field last season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

The Jaguars shot 32.7% from the field, 9.0% lower than the 41.7% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.

Southern Schedule