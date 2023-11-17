The Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) face the Southern Jaguars (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southern vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars shot 42.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 46.1% the Leathernecks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Southern had a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.1% from the field.

The Leathernecks ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Jaguars ranked 266th.

The Jaguars' 71.9 points per game last year were only 0.5 fewer points than the 72.4 the Leathernecks allowed to opponents.

Southern put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 72.4 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern put up 82.5 points per game last season, 17.1 more than it averaged on the road (65.4).

The Jaguars conceded 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.

Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

