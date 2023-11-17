Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Sun Belt teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas Southern Tigers at Old Dominion Monarchs
|11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. UL Monroe Warhawks
|5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|-
|UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Texas State Bobcats
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas Razorbacks at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
