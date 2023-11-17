The Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) play the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Sacramento State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-10.5) 150.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-10.5) 152.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tulane went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 19 Green Wave games went over the point total.

Sacramento State compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record last season.

In Hornets games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.