Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis Parish Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairview High School at Hathaway High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Jennings, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
