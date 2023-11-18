The Troy Trojans (8-2), with the 16th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns are massive underdogs, by 15.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Louisiana matchup.

Louisiana vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Louisiana vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Louisiana vs. Troy Betting Trends

Louisiana is 3-7-0 ATS this year.

Troy has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

