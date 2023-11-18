The Troy Trojans (8-2), with the 16th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns are massive underdogs, by 15.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Louisiana matchup.

Louisiana vs. Troy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • City: Troy, Alabama
  • Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Louisiana vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-15.5) 47.5 -800 +550
FanDuel Troy (-16.5) 46.5 -880 +580

Week 12 Odds

Louisiana vs. Troy Betting Trends

  • Louisiana is 3-7-0 ATS this year.
  • Troy has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

