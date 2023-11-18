According to our computer projections, the LSU Tigers will defeat the Georgia State Panthers when the two teams match up at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

LSU vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (+31.5) Under (73.5) LSU 45, Georgia State 19

Week 12 SEC Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

In games they have played as 31.5-point favorites or more, LSU has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

All nine of the Tigers' games have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this game is 73.5 points, 12.8 higher than the average total in LSU games this season.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Panthers have compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Panthers' nine games with a set total.

The average total in Georgia State games this season is 16.6 fewer points than the point total of 73.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.9 28.9 53.6 18.8 41.8 37.5 Georgia State 27.1 28.8 25.5 30.8 29.5 25.8

