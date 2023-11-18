The No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) and the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) meet at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

LSU ranks 98th in scoring defense this year (28.9 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 45.9 points per game. Georgia State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 18th-worst with 428.8 total yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, regstering 380.9 total yards per contest (70th-ranked).

LSU vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

LSU Georgia State 560.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.9 (73rd) 415.5 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.8 (112th) 223.8 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.4 (37th) 336.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (97th) 7 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (51st)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 3,165 passing yards, completing 71.4% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 918 yards (91.8 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 635 yards (63.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 1,284 yards as a receiver have come on 72 catches (out of 106 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 51 passes while averaging 91.8 yards per game and scoring 13 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 18 catches for 348 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,986 yards on 176-of-271 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 569 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 244 carries for 1,206 yards, or 120.6 per game. He's found the end zone 12 times on the ground, as well. Carroll has also chipped in with 18 catches for 180 yards.

Robert Lewis has collected 52 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 727 (72.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 78 times and has seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught 38 passes and compiled 539 receiving yards (53.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jacari Carter's 41 targets have resulted in 28 grabs for 212 yards.

