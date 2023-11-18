The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the McNeese Cowboys (4-0), winners of four straight. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys shot at a 43.1% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Catamounts averaged.

McNeese compiled a 6-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The Cowboys were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Catamounts finished 215th.

The Cowboys' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.5 fewer points than the 70.7 the Catamounts gave up.

McNeese went 6-7 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

At home, McNeese averaged 74.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.3.

In 2022-23, the Cowboys conceded 2.3 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (76.4).

Beyond the arc, McNeese sunk fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (33.0%) than at home (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule