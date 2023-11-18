The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) meet a fellow SEC foe when they host the Florida Gators (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri is putting up 442.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 26th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers rank 41st, surrendering 343.9 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Florida is accumulating 417.3 total yards per game (47th-ranked). It ranks 75th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (385 total yards given up per game).

Missouri vs. Florida Game Info

Missouri vs. Florida Key Statistics

Missouri Florida 442.7 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.3 (49th) 343.9 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385 (69th) 161.1 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (88th) 281.6 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.1 (27th) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (15th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (128th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 2,723 yards passing for Missouri, completing 68% of his passes and recording 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 244 rushing yards (24.4 ypg) on 81 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,124 yards (112.4 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 20 passes for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has racked up 270 yards on 66 attempts, scoring two times.

Luther Burden III's team-high 977 yards as a receiver have come on 67 receptions (out of 98 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 43 passes for 547 yards (54.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 400 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 passes.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 2,695 passing yards, or 269.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.2% of his passes and has collected 18 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Trevor Etienne has carried the ball 106 times for 628 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Montrell Johnson has racked up 625 yards on 122 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 29 passes for 224 yards and one score.

Ricky Pearsall's 881 receiving yards (88.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 61 receptions on 82 targets with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 51 passes and compiled 479 receiving yards (47.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Arlis Boardingham has racked up 289 reciving yards (28.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

