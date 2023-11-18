The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) host the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+. There is no line set for the matchup.

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Privateers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 19 of New Orleans' games last year hit the over.

Against the spread, the Privateers were 14-14-0 last season.

Loyola Chicago (9-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 32.1% of the time, 17.9% less often than New Orleans (14-14-0) last year.

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 67.4 140.5 72.5 151.8 136.6 New Orleans 73.1 140.5 79.3 151.8 149.9

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

The Privateers' 73.1 points per game last year were just 0.6 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up.

When it scored more than 72.5 points last season, New Orleans went 10-4 against the spread and 8-7 overall.

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 15-13-0 New Orleans 14-14-0 19-9-0

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago New Orleans 6-8 Home Record 6-9 3-8 Away Record 4-10 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

