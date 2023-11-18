The Northwestern State Demons (1-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Presbyterian Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline
BetMGM Presbyterian (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Presbyterian (-7.5) 142.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

  • Northwestern State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Demons have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Presbyterian is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, games featuring the Blue Hose have gone over the point total twice.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • While our computer ranking places Northwestern State 275th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 65th.
  • The implied probability of Northwestern State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

