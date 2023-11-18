The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Isaac Haney: 11 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 347th 63.2 Points Scored 74.6 109th 156th 69.5 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 278th 30 Rebounds 30.1 270th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 315th 6 3pt Made 8.4 66th 333rd 10.8 Assists 12.6 211th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.