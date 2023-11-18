Oklahoma State vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) will play their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (4-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Houston matchup.
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-7)
|59.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-6.5)
|59.5
|-285
|+230
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cowboys have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Houston is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Oklahoma State & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the Big 12
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
