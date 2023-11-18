The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) on November 18, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.4% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New Orleans has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.4% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 18th.

The Pelicans score an average of 111.4 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 105.6 the Timberwolves allow.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, New Orleans is 5-2.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans average 114 points per game, 6.2 more than away (107.8). On defense they give up 116 points per game at home, two more than on the road (114).

At home, New Orleans gives up 116 points per game. Away, it gives up 114.

The Pelicans average 6.5 more assists per game at home (27.3) than away (20.8).

Pelicans Injuries