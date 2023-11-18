Bookmakers have listed player props for Anthony Edwards and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Get McCollum gear at Fanatics!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +102)

Zion Williamson has put up 23.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point more than Saturday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (6.0) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Herbert Jones is posting 11.5 points per game, 2.0 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Jones has collected 2.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 25.3 points Edwards has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (26.5).

He has pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 4.0 made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +102)

Rudy Gobert's 14.3 points per game are 3.8 higher than Saturday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (11.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.