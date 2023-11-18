The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) are favored at home (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Colorado Avalanche (10-5, +110 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday begins at 9:00 PM ET from American Airlines Center on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado has played nine games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Stars are 10-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This is the first game as an underdog for the Avalanche this season.

Dallas is 7-1 (victorious in 87.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Colorado has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.0 3.60 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.60 2.70 8 24.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.3 3.50 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.50 3.70 6 14.6% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

