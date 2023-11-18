Oddsmakers have set player props for Jason Robertson, Mikko Rantanen and others when the Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:32 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 7 at Wild Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 1 1 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 14 points (six goals, eight assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Roope Hintz has scored six goals and added seven assists through 14 games for Dallas.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 0 1 1 at Wild Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Rantanen is one of the top offensive options for Colorado with 21 points (1.4 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 games (playing 21:11 per game).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Cale Makar has posted 21 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 17 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2

