Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 18, when the Tulane Green Wave and Florida Atlantic Owls go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Green Wave. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (46.5) Tulane 30, Florida Atlantic 20

The Green Wave have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Green Wave have beaten the spread three times in nine games.

Tulane has not covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites (0-5).

Two of the Green Wave's nine games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 46.5, 8.1 points fewer than the average total in Tulane games thus far this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 26.3%.

So far this year, the Owls have put together a 3-5-1 record against the spread.

When they have played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, the Owls are 1-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Owls' nine games with a set total.

Florida Atlantic games this year have averaged an over/under of 53.6 points, 7.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Green Wave vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.2 19.6 31.2 22.3 23.8 15.5 Florida Atlantic 25.6 25.8 17.8 22.4 33.4 29.2

