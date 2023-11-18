The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is a 9.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 46.5.

Tulane ranks 65th in points scored this season (28.2 points per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 19.6 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Florida Atlantic ranks 95th in the FBS (345.6 total yards per game) and 92nd on defense (396.7 total yards allowed per game).

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -9.5 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -350 +280

Tulane Recent Performance

The Green Wave have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 394 total yards per game during that stretch (-42-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, giving up 312.7 total yards per contest (36th).

The last three games have seen the Green Wave's offense play poorly, ranking -38-worst in the FBS in points (22.3 points per game). They rank 61st on the other side of the ball (20 points surrendered per game).

With 223.3 passing yards per game on offense (-19-worst) and 221.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-19-worst) over the last three contests, Tulane has been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

With an average of 170.7 rushing yards per game on offense and 91.3 rushing yards surrendered on defense over the last three contests, the Green Wave rank 85th and 33rd, respectively, during that stretch.

The Green Wave are winless against the spread and 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

Tulane has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Tulane has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

In Tulane's nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).

Tulane has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of eight times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Tulane has played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each of them.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,791 yards, completing 68% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 273 yards (27.3 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has 1,008 rushing yards on 185 carries with six touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 33 catches for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 29 passes while averaging 47.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has compiled 24 grabs for 421 yards, an average of 42.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Darius Hodges paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has six TFL and 19 tackles.

Tulane's tackle leader, Jesus Machado, has 68 tackles and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 26 tackles and four passes defended.

