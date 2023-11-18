The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) visit the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Ole Miss ranks 85th in total defense this season (390.2 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 466.2 total yards per game. UL Monroe's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 439.2 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst. On offense, it ranks 102nd with 335.7 total yards per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

UL Monroe Ole Miss 335.7 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.2 (13th) 439.2 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (79th) 141.0 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.0 (38th) 194.7 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.2 (21st) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (6th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has racked up 1,125 yards on 53.4% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 229 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Smith, has carried the ball 73 times for 423 yards (42.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has racked up 418 yards (on 90 carries) with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell's 516 receiving yards (51.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 catches on 72 targets with seven touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has caught 23 passes and compiled 397 receiving yards (39.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 291 reciving yards (29.1 ypg) this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,579 yards (257.9 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 354 rushing yards on 96 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 868 yards on 191 carries while finding the end zone 14 times as a runner.

Ulysses Bentley IV has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 411 yards (41.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tre Harris' team-leading 761 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 66 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 46 receptions totaling 661 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade's 43 catches are good enough for 647 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ole Miss or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.