The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 37.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 62.5 points.

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
Week 12 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • UL Monroe has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

