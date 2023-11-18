Among the available options on the Week 12 AAC college football slate, Memphis (+8.5) against SMU is our pick for best bet against the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the East Carolina vs. Navy matchup. Get more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 12 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Memphis +8.5 vs. SMU

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 3.0 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UAB -7 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at UAB Blazers

Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 11.4 points

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Tulsa +2.5 vs. North Texas

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 1.0 points

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 12 AAC Total Bets

Over 31.5 - East Carolina vs. Navy

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen

Projected Total: 42.0 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPNews (Stream on Fubo)

Under 67.5 - South Florida vs. UTSA

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners

Projected Total: 61.1 points

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Date: November 17

TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Rice vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Projected Total: 53.7 points

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 12 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Tulane 9-1 (6-0 AAC) 28.2 / 19.6 397.2 / 332.9 SMU 8-2 (6-0 AAC) 40.5 / 16.4 474.0 / 290.8 UTSA 7-3 (6-0 AAC) 31.5 / 24.6 407.7 / 365.2 Memphis 8-2 (5-1 AAC) 39.7 / 28.9 452.3 / 416.3 South Florida 5-5 (3-3 AAC) 30.1 / 35.6 453.4 / 452.2 Navy 4-5 (3-3 AAC) 19.7 / 21.4 307.2 / 367.7 Florida Atlantic 4-6 (3-3 AAC) 25.6 / 25.8 345.6 / 396.7 Rice 4-6 (2-4 AAC) 31.1 / 29.2 367.6 / 400.3 Charlotte 3-7 (2-4 AAC) 18.9 / 26.7 329.6 / 360.7 UAB 3-7 (2-4 AAC) 28.3 / 37.4 437.9 / 419.8 North Texas 3-7 (1-5 AAC) 33.4 / 37.5 471.3 / 476.7 Temple 3-7 (1-5 AAC) 20.8 / 34.9 363.2 / 435.1 Tulsa 3-7 (1-5 AAC) 22.4 / 34.4 374.7 / 433.4 East Carolina 2-8 (1-5 AAC) 18.1 / 23.0 270.9 / 336.0

