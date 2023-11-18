Week 12 of the college football schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams in action. Read on to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

Oklahoma vs. BYU | Cincinnati vs. West Virginia

Week 12 Big 12 Results

Oklahoma 31 BYU 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-25.5)
  • Pregame Total: 57.5

Oklahoma Leaders

  • Passing: Dillon Gabriel (13-for-21, 191 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk (14 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jayden Gibson (2 TAR, 2 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

BYU Leaders

  • Passing: Jake Retzlaff (15-for-26, 173 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Aidan Robbins (22 ATT, 182 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kody Epps (9 TAR, 6 REC, 90 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

BYUOklahoma
390Total Yards368
173Passing Yards224
217Rushing Yards144
3Turnovers0

West Virginia 42 Cincinnati 21

  • Pregame Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 52.5

West Virginia Leaders

  • Passing: Garrett Greene (12-for-19, 210 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jahiem White (21 ATT, 204 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: White (1 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Passing: Emory Jones (14-for-24, 166 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Corey Kiner (13 ATT, 56 YDS)
  • Receiving: Xzavier Henderson (13 TAR, 6 REC, 104 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

West VirginiaCincinnati
634Total Yards332
210Passing Yards191
424Rushing Yards141
1Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 12 Big 12 Games

No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas State (-7)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas (-7)

