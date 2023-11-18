Pioneer League teams were in action for one game in the Week 12 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Valparaiso vs. St. Thomas (MN)

Week 12 Pioneer League Results

St. Thomas (MN) 16 Valparaiso 10

St. Thomas (MN) Leaders

Passing: Amari Powell (9-for-17, 179 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Amari Powell (9-for-17, 179 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Hope Adebayo (15 ATT, 88 YDS)

Hope Adebayo (15 ATT, 88 YDS) Receiving: Andrew McElroy (0 TAR, 4 REC, 90 YDS)

Valparaiso Leaders

Passing: Rowan Keefe (13-for-25, 135 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Rowan Keefe (13-for-25, 135 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ryan Mann (11 ATT, 42 YDS)

Ryan Mann (11 ATT, 42 YDS) Receiving: Solomon Davis (0 TAR, 8 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

St. Thomas (MN) Valparaiso 296 Total Yards 236 179 Passing Yards 154 117 Rushing Yards 82 1 Turnovers 0

