The Grambling Tigers (1-0) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Iowa State Game Information

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)

Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Grambling vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 283rd 67.6 Points Scored 69.0 248th 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 62.2 15th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 285th 6.4 3pt Made 5.0 349th 117th 13.8 Assists 11.7 289th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 316th

