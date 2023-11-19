Grambling vs. Iowa State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) host the Grambling Tigers (2-2) at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Grambling vs. Iowa State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 10 of Grambling's games went over the point total.
- The Tigers had 19 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.
- Iowa State (16-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 17.9% less often than Grambling (19-9-0) last year.
Grambling vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|67.6
|136.6
|62.6
|124.8
|133.1
|Grambling
|69
|136.6
|62.2
|124.8
|134.5
Additional Grambling Insights & Trends
- The Tigers scored 6.4 more points per game last year (69) than the Cyclones gave up to opponents (62.6).
- Grambling put together a 15-4 ATS record and a 20-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.6 points.
Grambling vs. Iowa State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|16-16-0
|10-22-0
|Grambling
|19-9-0
|10-18-0
Grambling vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|Grambling
|13-3
|Home Record
|11-1
|3-8
|Away Record
|9-6
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
