Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 20?
In the upcoming matchup against the New York Rangers, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Jamie Benn to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Benn stats and insights
- Benn has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- Benn has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Benn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|17:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|14:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|15:01
|Home
|W 5-3
Stars vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
