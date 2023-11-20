Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal when the Dallas Stars face off against the New York Rangers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:06 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:34 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:15 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:07 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.