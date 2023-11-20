Will Jason Robertson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 20?
When the Dallas Stars take on the New York Rangers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jason Robertson light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Robertson stats and insights
- Robertson has scored in four of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Robertson has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Robertson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|26:17
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|17:03
|Home
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.