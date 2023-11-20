Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. There are prop bets for Robertson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jason Robertson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus this season, in 18:30 per game on the ice, is -2.

Robertson has scored a goal in four of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 16 games this year, Robertson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Robertson hits the over on his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 15 Points 2 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

