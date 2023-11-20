Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Looking to wager on Pavelski's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joe Pavelski vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Pavelski has a goal in seven of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Pavelski has a point in 11 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Pavelski has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Pavelski hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 15 Points 1 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

