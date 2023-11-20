How to Watch New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-3) go up against the New Orleans Privateers (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Orleans Stats Insights
- The Privateers shot at a 46.7% clip from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.
- Last season, New Orleans had a 9-15 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.5% from the field.
- The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Privateers ranked 195th.
- The Privateers scored 7.3 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Cowboys allowed their opponents to score (65.8).
- When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, New Orleans went 9-9.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, New Orleans put up 73.6 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (71.0).
- The Privateers conceded fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (85.7) last season.
- New Orleans drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (38.7%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Millsaps
|W 100-70
|Lakefront Arena
|11/11/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 106-69
|Lakefront Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 73-70
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
